A resolution establishing a framework for sanctions, including a targeted arms embargo, asset freezes, and travel bans on anyone threatening peace and stability on the Caribbean island nation of Haiti, has been unanimously approved by the UN Security Council.

The legally binding resolution also demands an immediate cessation of violence, criminal activities and human rights abuses which undermine the peace, stability and security of Haiti.

The country has been in the grips of political instability since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse that has since seen gangs in open battle with the under-resourced Haitian National Police, including blocking the free movement of critical supplies through the country’s main fuel terminal.

Consensus in the Council on Haiti in an effort to return the country to stability and allow humanitarian aid to reach a vulnerable population caught between a weak security apparatus and powerful gangs.

United States Ambassador, Linda Thomas Greenfield says, “This resolution is an initial answer to the calls for help from the Haitian people. They want us to take action against criminal actors, including gangs and their financiers who have been undermining stability and expanding poverty in their vibrant society. In response, this council sanctioned one of the country’s most notorious gang leaders, a gang leader whose actions have directly contributed to the humanitarian crisis that has caused so much pain and suffering to the people of Haiti.”

This a reference to Jimmy Cherizier also known as “Barbeque” the leader of an alliance of gangs known as the G9 Family and Allies, and who has engaged in acts that threaten peace and stability in Haiti.

Chinese Ambassador Geng Shuang says, “We hope that Resolution 2653 will send a clear signal to the criminal gangs in Haiti and urge them to stop their evil doing and harming of their people and to stop chipping away at the country’s economic, social and Security Foundation. We hope that this resolution will send a clear signal to the political parties in Haiti. They must immediately stop their collusion with criminal actors, stop their partisan fighting, put the interest of their country and the people first, and reach a consensus on the nation’s political structure and a transitional arrangement without delay.”

Gang’s running amok and blocking a key port has disrupted critical imports into the country including fuel and clean drinking water amid an escalating cholera outbreak while a recent UN analysis pointed to catastrophic hunger faced by millions, including thousands at risk of famine.

The resolution was also welcomed by the three African states in the Council including Kenya.

Kenyan Ambassador Martin Kimani says, “This new resolution is one of the most tangible measures the Security Council has taken recently. It represents the first real step upon which to build a comprehensive and lasting solution to the Haitian crisis. It is a strong signal of the Council’s determination to stand with the people of Haiti against the gangs and their sponsors. Kenya welcomes specific and measurable benchmarks for the review of these sanctions. Such benchmarks will enable the Security Council to assess progress with a view to adjusting the measures progressively as the situation improves.”

A separate resolution is currently also being negotiated that would address a request from the Haitian Government for the dispatch of a non-UN international force to further help arrest the violence and deteriorating humanitarian conditions there.