United Nations peacekeeping mission, MONUSCO, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has condemned the attack on a South African helicopter in Goma.

An oryx helicopter came under fire and a crew member was killed with three others being wounded. The attack happened on Sunday as the helicopter was heading to the eastern city of Goma. Fighting has been raging between Congolese troops and rebels of the M23 movement in that region.

The UN says the helicopter came under fire as it travelled from the territory of Beni to the city of Goma in eastern DRC.

VIDEO | UN condemns helicopter attack that killed SA peacekeeper:

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is in the process of informing the families of the affected members. Defense and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise and the Chief of the SANDF General Rudzani Maphwanya have expressed their condolences to the family of the deceased.

MONUSCO has described the incident as unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms possible.

It’s still not clear who shot the aircraft. But some Congolese security analysts believe the M23 rebels were behind it.

Congolese Security Analyst, Remy Kasindi says, “According to our analysis, Rusayo is in an area that is in the Nyiragongo territory, which is close to the areas controlled by the M23. It’s also near our border with Rwanda. So for us, the shot came from there because the Congolese army has no reason to shoot down a UN helicopter.”

The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres has called on Congolese authorities to investigate the attack and bring those responsible to justice.

Militia groups have been carrying out attacks against UN peacekeepers deployed to protect civilians in eastern DRC. -Reporting by SABC’s Chris Ocamringa