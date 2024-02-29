Guterres urges countries to double efforts to address climate change

Reading Time: 2 minutes

United Nations (UN) Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, has called on delegates attending the United Nations Environment Assembly in Nairobi to double their efforts in addressing the challenges of climate change. Guterres was speaking in a video message delivered at the sixth session of the Assembly.

Both Kenyan President William Ruto and the President of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi, have challenged the global north to honour agreements they made as part of assisting developing nations to address the challenges of climate change.

The Environment Assembly is the world’s top decision-making body on the environment, and it aims to improve the lives of the world’s most vulnerable people through setting priorities for global environmental policies and developing international environmental law.

Addressing the session, Kenyan president, Ruto, emphasised the importance of the environment.

“Fortunately, we are aligned in terms of the need to move rapidly in order to catch and overtake these crises. We are propelled by the momentum of 2023 Cop28 which concluded on a hopeful note with a number of historical decisions.”

Botswana’s Masisi says developing nations need more funds to mitigate environmental challenges.

“Botswana like many other developing countries requires significant resources to be climate resilient, mitigate the impact of climate change and transition to a low-carbon economy.”

UN Chief and the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, raised concerns about the impact of climate change on the environment.

Guterres says the most vulnerable suffer the most.

“Our climate is imploding and there is many to blame. The fallout from rivers, to rising seas. Yet, those who are not responsible suffer for most injustices. We must work together to combat these crises, to put the world on the sustainable path and to sustainable development.”

Ghebreyesus says the world is facing many crises.

“For centuries, we have plundered our planet in the name of progress. Now we are paying the price with the triple planetary crisis; climate, climate change and pollution.”

The conference ends on Sunday.