UN General Assembly opens amid competing visions of global order

The United Nations General Assembly has opened its annual debate with sharply contrasting visions of a world under growing strain.

Secretary-General António Guterres has warned that global power is escaping the restraints of international law, while the presidents of Brazil and the United States used the world stage to set out competing approaches to conflict, climate change, artificial intelligence and the future of multilateral cooperation.

Guterres received a standing ovation at the conclusion of his remarks – in which he warned world leaders that power was increasingly operating beyond the reach of international law – fueling wars, widening inequality, accelerating climate breakdown and then the looming threat of Artificial intelligence.

“It comes down to this: Will we act to ensure that power is governed by law or by force? By cooperation or coercion? By responsibility to young people and future generations or indifference to their fate? Because the defining challenges of our age are not separate from the question of power. They are expressions of it. And they will determine whether we drift deeper into division and instability – or move toward cooperation, justice and collective security. Looking ahead, our future will be shaped by how we address four great tests of power: The power over war and peace. The power that concentrates wealth and drives inequality. The power fueling climate chaos and the war on nature.”

Gutterres declared the continued absence of permanent African representation on the Security Council ‘unjust and indefensible’:

National sovereignty

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has used his address to defend national sovereignty, criticise foreign interference in domestic affairs, and warn that the United Nations is failing to prevent wars and protect vulnerable populations.

“The UN is failing in one of its most important missions, to rid humanity of the scourge of war. Its credibility has never been lower. Its ability to protect the most vulnerable, those who have no army or arsenals has never been so weak. We are all held hostage by the inaction of the Security Council for failing to fulfill its role. In 1946, at the first session of this assembly, Brazil warned of the high price that the international community would pay for the right to veto. This inherent flaw in the UN Charter granted the Great Powers the luxury of the insensible.”

United States President Donald Trump has provided an unapologetic defence of American power and unilateral action – from Venezuela, to Cuba to Iran.

“I have a big decision to make. Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before? Maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world? Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again? Do I drive them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness or generations? But I believe we’ll make a deal right after the election, because it doesn’t make sense for them not to.”

He’s railed against multilateral efforts to curb the race towards Artificial Intelligence domination amid growing safety concerns and again took aim at the International Criminal Court.

“The United States is equally opposed to the out-of-control institution known as the International Criminal Court. We will never allow US service members or anyone else to be investigated or given show trials by an anti-American tribunal with no jurisdiction over us or an evil group of people. I call on all nations that are members of the ICC to officially resign from this rogue institution immediately.”

The opening session has revealed two competing visions of the world: one governed through shared rules and cooperation, and another shaped by national strength and unilateral action. That divide is likely to define the General Assembly debate in the days ahead.