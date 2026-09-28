UN experts call for halt to Trump policy of migrant deportations

More than a dozen UN human rights experts have written to the US government urging a halt to policies that they said on ​Monday were putting migrants at heightened risk of abuse, including torture ‌and persecution, by deporting them to countries other than their own.

The Trump administration has since last year struck multiple agreements with African governments to accept migrants whom it cannot ​legally return to their home countries. Many of those deported under the so-called third-country ​arrangements had previously won protection from US judges, who found they ⁠could face abuses if repatriated.

The experts said that at least 23 000 third-country ​nationals have already been sent to 29 nations and territories. Rights groups have ​raised concerns about the risk of abuse in some of those countries such as Equatorial Guinea, where police pulled firearms on migrants, and Central African Republic, which is receiving Iranian deportees.

“The harms ​caused by this US Government scheme are no longer hypothetical,” the communication said, ​warning that they were triggering “a cascade of human rights violations.”

“At gravest risk are children, women, ‌persons ⁠with disabilities, victims of trafficking, LGBT persons, human rights defenders, stateless persons and other people in extremely vulnerable situations,” the statement said, without documenting individual cases.

The US diplomatic mission to the UN in Geneva did not immediately respond to ​a request for comment.

Washington ​has previously defended ⁠the third-country deals as lawful and said deportations are carried out in accordance with US immigration law.

US President Donald Trump ​asked the US Supreme Court this month to allow his administration ​to continue ⁠the policy after lower courts ruled that it was unlawful.

The UN experts also sent their communication to the governments of 35 countries and territories they said had ⁠entered ​into agreements with Washington to accept deported individuals.

UN ​experts are commissioned by the Geneva-based Human Rights Council to monitor and document specific human rights crises ​but are independent of the organisation itself.