United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern over the deplorable living conditions that ousted Niger President Mohamed Bazoum and his family are being detained under.

This follows reports that they are living without electricity, water, food or medicine after the President and his government were ousted in a military coup in late July and detained at the Presidential compound.

In a statement, the UN Chief reiterates his concern over the health and safety of President Bazoum and his family and once again called for his immediate, unconditional release and his reinstatement as Head of State.

The Secretary-General has expressed alarm over continuing reports about the arrest of several members of the ousted government and urgently called for their unconditional release and for the strict adherence to Niger’s international human rights obligations.

His statement coming as ECOWAS heads of state met in Nigeria to discuss next steps and as the military junta in Niger declared a new government, including a new Prime Minister and 21 ministers.

