UN Committee concerned over anti-migrant sentiment in SA

A United Nations (UN) Human Rights Committee has expressed grave concern on what it terms an anti-migrant sentiment in South Africa.

In a statement, the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) has called for a proportionate law-enforcement response.

This after public frustration over high unemployment and poverty sparked a wave of protests against undocumented migrants.

CERD is an independent committee of experts that monitors how countries comply with the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

It says at least four migrants were unlawfully killed and around 50 000 displaced in South Africa this year, pointing to reports of abductions, home raids, looting and attacks on migrant-owned businesses – acts deemed by the committee to be in violation of the human rights protected under the Convention.

The committee also warned about racist hate speech and what it referred to as inadequate action by law enforcement.

It has called for the dismantling of organised vigilante groups and for those responsible for violence to be held accountable.

Video | Anti-immigration protests directly impacting SA’s tourism and hospitality sector