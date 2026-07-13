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UN Chief expresses ‘deep concern’ over latest Middle East clashes

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks on the day of the Second World Summit for Social Development, focusing on advancing social development and reaffirming commitments to the Copenhagen Declaration, in Doha, Qatar on November 4, 2025.
  • File: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Sherwin Bryce-Pease

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has again expressed deep concern over renewed military confrontations in the Middle East.

According to a statement from his spokesperson, Guterres is referring to the Iranian attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz and neighbouring Gulf states as well as the US attacks on Iran.

The UN Chief has called on both sides to stop the attacks and resume negotiations.

What’s become apparent is that the tussle over the Strait of Hormuz has reduced the ceasefire to one in name only as military escalation after escalation now appears to be locked into this tit-for-tat scenario that imperils broader negotiations on a longer term peace agreement.

Guterres has called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, avoid further escalatory action and take immediate steps to de-escalate.

The SG has reiterated that a return to full-scale hostilities would have catastrophic consequences for the peoples of the region, for international peace and security, and for the global economy. He’s further reaffirmed the need for the restoration of full freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

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