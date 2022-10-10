United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has urged the international community, including members of the Security Council, to consider requests for the immediate deployment of an international specialised armed force for Haiti.

The capital Port-au-Prince, among other regions, has seen gang violence soar in recent months as they battle for territory in a country suffering a weak police force.

A weeks-long blockade of the country’s main fuel port has crippled the country and brought much industry and business to a halt.

Guterres’ appeal comes after the Haitian government authorised Prime Minister Ariel Henry to ask the international community for a specialised armed force to address the crisis caused by the blockade amid crippling shortages.

In a statement, the Secretary-General says he remained gravely concerned for a country also facing a cholera outbreak and a dramatic deterioration in security which has further paralysed the state.

The UN Chief has also made recommendations to the Council on options for enhanced security support to Haiti, adding that the priority must be so save lives.