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UN chief calls for accountability from countries fueling Sudan’s war

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
  • United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Reuters

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Wednesday for countries providing weapons to the ​warring parties in Sudan that are used ‌to attack civilians to be held accountable.

“What is happening in Sudan is absolutely horrible. The humanitarian situation in ​Sudan is devastating. The level of suffering ​of the Sudanese people is intolerable,” Guterres ⁠told reporters ahead of the annual gathering of ​world leaders at the United Nations in New ​York next week.

Sudan’s war, which erupted in April 2023 following a power struggle between the military and the Rapid ​Support Forces, has displaced more than 14 million ​people and created one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

“It ‌is ⁠true that the conflict is fueled by a number of countries from the outside,” Guterres said. “In my opinion, there should be accountability for the ​kind of ​interference in ⁠which some countries provide weapons to parties to a conflict when those weapons ​are used massively to attack civilians.”

A ​U.N. ⁠fact-finding mission said earlier this month that foreign weapons, military technology, fighters and logistical networks are helping sustain ⁠Sudan’s ​conflict and expanding the warring ​parties’ ability to strike distant civilian areas with drones.

Sudan to launch national dialogue amid civil war

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