UN calls on Sudan warring parties to resume ceasefire negotiations 

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged all parties in Sudan to immediately stop the fighting and resume ceasefire negotiations without further delay.

He expressed grave concern over the outbreak of fighting in El-Fashir, north of Darfur, which has put 800,000 civilians at risk.

In a statement, Guterres says he was alarmed by reports of the use of heavy weaponry in densely populated areas resulting in dozens of civilian casualties, significant displacement and the destruction of civilian infrastructure.

He further pointed out that civilians in the area were already facing a looming famine and the consequences of over a year of war.

Guterres reminded all parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect civilians and called on them to allow the civilian population to move to safer areas.

He also requested that all parties facilitate safe, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access to all civilians in need in El Fashir, across Darfur and the Sudan.

Guterres warned that intentionally directing attacks against the civilian population and willfully impeding humanitarian relief for civilians in need, may constitute war crimes.

VIDEO: South Sudan residents protest against increasing troops: