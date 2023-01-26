The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has announced the appointment of Mojankunyane Gumbi as a Special Adviser for Addressing Racism in the Workplace.

In a statement, the UN Chief says her role would provide strategic advice to the Secretary-General on addressing racism and racial discrimination.

She will also oversee the implementation of the long-term Strategic Action Plan adopted by the Organization in 2022 to address racism in the workplace.

Gumbi, a lawyer and former special advisor to former President Thabo Mbeki, is currently the Chancellor of the University of Venda and the founder of Mojanku Gumbi Advisory Services, a Johannesburg-based business advisory firm.

Guterres says that following the adoption of a Strategic Action Plan last year, every Secretariat entity was asked to develop and implement its own action plan while an Implementation Steering Group under the leadership and stewardship of the Special Advisor would monitor and guide corporate-level action to implement the said plan.

The statement says an Anti-Racism Team had been established to support Gumbi in her new role.