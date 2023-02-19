The United Nations will spend $250 million from its emergency fund to tackle “forgotten crises’ around the world, including helping communities that are facing the risk of famine in Africa, its secretary general said on Saturday.

“I’m announcing the largest-ever allocation from our United

Nations Central Emergency Response Fund,” Antonio Guterres told a news conference on the sidelines of the annual African Union summit in Ethiopia.

Meanwhile, a senior Israeli diplomat was removed from the African Union’s (AU) annual summit in Ethiopia, as a dispute over Israel’s accreditation to the bloc escalated.

Images posted online showed AU security personnel confronting the diplomat during the opening ceremony of the summit, before she left the auditorium.

“Israel looks harshly upon the incident in which the deputy director for Africa, Ambassador Sharon Bar-Li, was removed from the African Union hall despite her status as an accredited observer with entrance badges,” the foreign ministry said.