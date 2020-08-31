In 2020 alone, the bodies of five women have been discovered in sugarcane fields in uMthwalume.

The community of uMthwalume on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast has accused Police Minister Bheki Cele of making false promises and not doing enough to deal with the murder of women in the area.

At the weekend the body, which the community strongly believes is that of another woman, was found.

However, police have not confirmed the gender of the deceased. If they do, it would bring to six the number of women murdered in the area since the beginning of the year.

There are concerns that a serial killer is operating in the area which Cele visited last week.

Siya Gasa, the farmer on whose property a number of bodies have been found, says the community is outraged. He has warned that they could resort to mob justice as women are living in fear.

“The community they were fed up. They were saying enough is enough, police are not doing enough. We need patrol vans, we need police to be visible all over. But currently, that is not happening.”

“It’s a ticking bomb, it’s a ticking bomb because when people raise these issues the police they come, we’ve had politicians coming making promises – okay we going to do this, then after they leave once they have left then nothing happens. It means we have lost faith now in the police and justice system. When something happens now they just want to take the law into their own hands.”

In the video below, KwaZulu-Natal police find charred human remains in uMthwalume on the KZN south coast:

Police had arrested two men on suspicion of committing the crimes, however, one committed suicide and the second suspect has since been released due to insufficient evidence against him.