Celebrating the arrival of the new season with dancing which also keeps the gloom of COVID-19 at bay.

The date might say 1 September, Spring Day, but the low temperatures and snowfalls around the Eastern Cape a few days ago, indicate we might still need to keep the winter woollies handy.

On Tuesday, staff and listeners of Umhlobo Wenene decided the best way to celebrate was with a viral Jerusalema dance challenge.

Celebrating the arrival of the new season with dancing which also keeps the gloom of COVID-19 at bay.

The online sensation which is the “Jerusalema” was the perfect platform for the 60th-anniversary celebrations of Umhlobo Wenene.

“Because of the pandemic most of our programmes going forward will be virtual because as much as we are on level two, the virus is still around and we want to make sure we protect people,” says acting station manager Lungisa Nogcazi-Solani.

Acting Marketing Manager Vuyo Mpapela says; “This was not only to activate spring but also to lift the spirits of our team members.”

The threat of rain and the icy wind was no deterrent to the high spirits of the participants. They came to dance, and they did.

Umhlobo Wenene FM celebrates 60 years with Jerusalema dance challenge: