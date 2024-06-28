uMhlathuze Mayor hands over equipment to small business owners

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Mayor of the uMhlathuze Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal, Xolani Ngwezi says small businesses are the backbone of economic growth.

Ngwezi handed over equipment to small business owners in the Ngwelezane township near Empangeni area.

150 small businesses benefitted from the programme.

Ngwezi says local businesses owned by young people must be prioritised.

“Young people are at the center of the city and we decided that the money be used to celebrate big rallies. In terms of big rallies and telling stories of what happened in 1976 but we will use that budget addressing challenges that are facing the youth.

Our people are educated but they wake up in the morning and do nothing as the economy is not growing. With this programme, we want to ensure that we contribute to the growth of the economy because without assisting small businesses, our economy cannot grow”