Bulk Water supplier Umgeni Water in Durban, KwaZulu Natal, is shutting down the pipeline between the Hazelmere water treatment plant and the Avondale Reservoir for 24-hours from 6 am on Monday.

The water shutdown is to install a connection that will provide water to parts of oThongathi, north of Durban, which still does not have tap water. Large parts of oThongathi have been without running water for four months after the town’s main water treatment plant was destroyed in the April floods.

During a recent meeting with Minister of Water and Sanitation of South Africa, Senzo Mchunu, an undertaking was given to residents to supply more water to the town while the plant is being rebuilt.

The new connection will supply the Mamba Ridge Reservoir with water from the Hazelmere Dam.

Umgeni Water Spokesperson, Shami Harrichunder says, “We appeal to consumers to please bear with us because this work is essential to assist with the present situation in Tongaat.”

During the shutdown the following areas will be affected, the areas of Ballito, Shaka’s Rock, uMdoni Ridge, Ocean Drive, Tiffany, Avondale, Hugh Dent Drive, Umhlali, Addington Trust, and Driefontein.

STATEMENT: Shut down of Hazelmere Water Works – Avondale Reservoir pipeline#ShutDown pic.twitter.com/XCS3yaN3VY — Umgeni Water (@UmgeniWater) September 10, 2022

KZN is still reeling from the devastation of floods

