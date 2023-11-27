Umgeni mayor blames poor governance for ports crisis

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Umgeni Municipality Mayor, Christopher Pappas, has blamed the logistics crisis at KwaZulu Natal port terminals on government failure.

This as transport and logistics parastatal Transnet is experiencing a backlog of over 70 000 thousand containers that need to be offloaded at the Durban port.

At Richards Bay, the port terminal suspended the receiving of goods due to truck congestion.

Pappas said that the cost of the crisis is costing the country billions of rands in trade.

“There’s a huge backlog of both goods going in and out. In Richards Bay, the coal trucks are piled up on the N2 with the city of Umhlathuze now taking Transnet to court over the closure of the port because (of) the impact that it has on the city infrastructure, as well as the expenditure over time. More importantly is what is happening in the port of Durban, which is the largest port in our country, and that would receive large amount of goods through containers. There are around 71 000 containers that are stuck at sea, now if you look at that in rand value, it’s around R7-billion a day that’s been held up in trade.”

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has bemoaned state capture, incompetence, and a lack of maintenance of locomotives at Transnet as part of the problems plaguing the state owned entity.

