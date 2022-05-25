Disgruntled Umdloti residents have taken to the streets to hand over a memorandum, complaining about the alleged failure of developers in the area to follow protocol during construction.

The area was among the hardest hit by the past weekend’s floods. Houses, roads and critical infrastructure like water, sanitation and electricity have also been heavily impacted.

Resident Kevin Minter Brown says Umdloti has already been badly hit by two storms in as many months.

“We do believe that there are now that the developers have told us that they had followed protocols but we won’t accept this. It has happened twice and we want to know something is wrong. If everything was followed and due processes were followed , the damage wouldn’t been this far. So, we appreciate that they say they are doing studies, and they are doing everything they are supposed to do. This has happened twice and something must be totally flawed with the operation. We can’t wait for the next storm and we want to know what is being done to fix this problem, to fix the issues that has been overwhelmed the Umdloti twice now.”

Officials visit KZN after the weekend’s floods

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala visited areas on Monday where mudslides and heavy rains destroyed informal settlements, homes, roads and businesses.

Zikalala and a number of MECs have been visited uMdloti in Durban to assess the extent of the damage. He said the already vulnerable infrastructure has now suffered a double blow.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes after torrential rains fell in the province for the second time in six weeks.

Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Ngungubele, gave an update on government's flood disaster efforts.