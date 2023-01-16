The 2022 Matric results are set to be released this week. Over 900 000 matriculants wrote the exam, a 3% increase from the 2021 participants, comprising full-time and part-time learners from all nine provinces.

A team of 52 811 markers began marking the National Senior Certificate examinations on December 10 until January 6.

Scores of matric learners are waiting impatiently for their results. Close to a million matriculants set for last year’s examinations. However, not all of them will be present to celebrate the release of the results.

SADTU’s Mugwena Maluleka is urging parents to give support to learners as they await the release of the results. He says this may help minimize the level of anxiety.

“Our appeal, therefore, is that the people of our country just rally behind our students and their parents as they will be making choices about their future and give them the support that they require. As the people of this particular country, let us continue to be supportive of our teachers, our students, and our schools in order to improve the quality of our examination outcomes, in particular the matric results.”

Ben Machipi from the Professional Educators Union believes the release of the results a week after lessons have already begun could be the result of the aftermath of COVID-19. He believes this is a disadvantage for learners who might wish to register in order to repeat Grade 12.

“But with time, I think there are signs that we will gradually revert back to our usual way of releasing the results in the first week of January.”