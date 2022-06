The 2021 Cassirer Welz Award winner Mpumelelo Buthelezi’s solo exhibition, Ukuzihlukanisa, explores ideas of self-reflection, identity, and spirituality through black and white digital photographs that narrate the isolation experienced during the national lockdown.

The body of work is currently being hosted by the Bag Factory Artist Studios in Johannesburg.

Video: Mpumelelo speaks to SABC News about his work