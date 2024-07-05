UK’s Labour to win massive election majority: Poll

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Keir Starmer will be Britain’s next Prime Minister with his Labour Party set to win a massive majority in a parliamentary election, an exit poll on Thursday (July 4) indicated, while Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives are forecast to suffer historic losses.

The poll showed Labour would win 410 seats in the 650-seat Parliament, ending 14 years of Conservative-led government.

Sunak’s party were forecast to only take 131 seats, down from 346 when Parliament was dissolved, as voters punish the Conservatives for a cost-of-living crisis and years of instability and in-fighting which has seen five different Prime Ministers since 2016.

The centrist Liberal Democrats were predicted to capture 61 seats while Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage’s right-wing populist Reform UK was forecast to win 13.

In the last six national elections, only one exit poll has got the outcome wrong – in 2015 when the poll predicted a hung Parliament when in fact the Conservatives won a majority.

Official results will follow over the next few hours.

