King Charles ignored questions about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s Netflix documentary series on Thursday.

As the King carried out engagements at a church and community centre in London, reporters shouted, ‘Have you watched the documentary?’ and ‘Have you spoken to Prince Harry?’

Prince Harry said the British royal family had dismissed race-related hounding of his wife Meghan by the press as a rite of passage in the Netflix episodes released on Thursday.

Buckingham Palace said it would not be commenting on the series.

Meanwhile, commentators have been split on Prince Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series.

Co-founder and Editor in Chief of True Royality TV, Nick Bullen says, ”I think the new series of ‘Harry & Megan’ is possibly the most self-serving piece of television I’ve seen in quite a while, I mean it really is the Harry and Megan story, I mean the title says what it is. I’m not sure I’d call it a documentary; I think it’s really a reality (TV) show and it is literally me me me me the whole time.”

However, the Editor of The Voice Lester Holloway was moved by the documentary.

”I was very moved by it. Obviously, to a large extent, it’s a love story but it’s also talking about the story of their struggles as a new couple, the struggles and the challenges they faced together, their journey, their romance and of course the battles with the media and the personal cost.”