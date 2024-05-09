Ukrainian rescuers evacuate elderly and ill as Russians close in

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Anzhelika Sharonova and her 86-year-old mother Valentyna held out in their battered eastern Ukrainian town of Toretsk for as long as they could before finally fleeing this week with just a few bags between them.

On Wednesday, they said goodbye to their neighbours and headed off with volunteer rescue workers who came to get them.

Russian forces are steadily advancing north and south of Toretsk as they press on multiple parts of the eastern front, threatening to eventually envelop the former coal-mining town and others around it.

Toretsk has been on the front line of the war with Moscow-backed separatists since 2014, but the recent surge in fighting and a lack of basic services have made life virtually unliveable for mother and daughter.

They had mostly depended on deliveries of humanitarian aid to the hollowed-out town, where few stores remained open and the nearest hospital was at least 20 km away.

Buildings on their street were pockmarked and metal cables lay splayed near their entrance. Elsewhere, dogs roamed the streets under the rumble of artillery and a long line of residents snaked out of an ATM machine.

Less than 12,000 people remain in the greater Toretsk area out of a pre-invasion population of at least 66,000, regional police said.

Each week, East SOS, a group made up of volunteers, roams around the war-scarred Donetsk region on a near-daily basis responding to calls and helping people evacuate.

In the town of Kostiantynivka, two elderly women who have been bound to their beds, were taken out on stretchers and placed at the back of a van.

Sharonova and her mother, who had endured two wartime winters in their apartment, said they were headed for a larger city in central Ukraine and do not expect to return.

