Ukraine’s Zelenskyy welcomed at G7 summit

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, arrived on Thursday in Borgo Egnazia, in the southern Italian region of Puglia, to attend the G7 leaders’ summit.

With international crises at the top of the agenda of the Italian presidency, Zelenskyy took part in the first of two sessions dedicated to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine scheduled for today.

In the run-up to the summit, diplomats said a deal had been agreed in principle on plans to issue 50 billion dollars of loans for Ukraine using interest from Russian sovereign assets frozen after Moscow launched its invasion of its neighbour in 2022.

After the talks, Zelenskyy is also expected to sign a new, long-term security accord with US President, Joe Biden.

The Ukrainian president is the only non-G7 head of state attending on Thursday, while several other global leaders will arrive in Puglia on Friday to participate in the outreach session dedicated to Africa, the Mediterranean, artificial intelligence, and energy.

The unusually long guest list reflects Italy’s desire to broaden the horizons of the G7, a club of wealthy democracies that comprises the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the European Union.