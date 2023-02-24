Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy marked the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion on Friday with a sombre message of defiance to his people and tears for the thousands of soldiers who have died.

On a cold, cloudy morning in Kyiv, the 45-year-old addressed members of Ukraine’s armed forces and a small gathering of dignitaries in St Sophia Square, next to the green and gold domed cathedral that is a symbol of the city’s resilience.

Zelenskiy said “I want to say to all of you who are fighting for Ukraine, I am proud of you. We all, each and every one, are proud of you”

“A year ago on this day, from this same place, around seven in the morning, I addressed you with a brief statement, lasting only 67 seconds,” he added, recalling the first day of what has become Europe’s worst conflict since World War 2.

As he has done throughout the war, Zelenskiy showed his emotions in the 30 minute ceremony, holding back tears as he gave out Hero of Ukraine awards to troops, one of whom was on crutches and to the mother of a soldier who had been killed.

He cried as a band played the national anthem. Those present bowed their heads during a minute’s silence.