The Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister, Hanna Maliar says Ukrainian forces have partly encircled the besieged Eastern city of Bakhmut along the flanks and still control a part of the city.

This comes after Russian President, Vladimir Putin congratulated the Wagner mercenary force and the Russian army a day after Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said his group had captured the city.

However, Maliar says Ukrainian troops are continuing their advances along Bakhmut’s outskirts and have claimed part of the heights overlooking the city.

Maliar added that Ukrainian troops are still defending industrial and infrastructure facilities in Bakhmut.