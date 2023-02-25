As Friday marked the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Liubov Abravitova, Ukraine’s Ambassador to SA, Botswana and Mozambique, penned an impassioned letter which thanked South Africans for their support.

In part the letter reads: ‘A year ago Russians villainously attacked Ukraine. They stole old-age from our parents and childhood from our children. We stand ready to fight for our existence as a nation and a country.’

In the video below, the Ambassador reflects over the past year of war: