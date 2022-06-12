The late Ukhozi FM news bulletin reader Scelo Mbokazi will be laid to rest this coming Saturday -18 June- at his home in eMangethe, KwaNgqofela.

Mbokazi, who was affectionately known to Ukhozi FM listeners as “uMbhishobhi Omkhulu” (“The Bishop”) passed away on Friday and had been off air for some time due to a long illness.

Spokesperson for the family Mhlengi Mbokazi, says the family is in mourning. “We have suffered a huge loss and are devastated about the passing of Scelo Mbokazi,” he added.

Scelo Mbokazi is survived by his wife, two sons, daughter and father.

Regional news editor for SABC KwaZulu Natal, Busani Mthembu, has described Mbokazi as one of the most dependable members of the SABC KZN newsroom.

“You could really count on him for any task he was given. He was very reliable, very honest and always wanted the colleagues around him to be happy. It is a huge loss for the SABC.”

Tributes and condolences for the radio news veteran have poured in from listeners and media colleagues.

KwaZulu Natal premier, Sihle Zikalala, released a statement on behalf of the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government offering condolences to the family of Mbokazi, in which he wrote, “KwaZulu-Natal is proud to have been home of the doyen of radio news reading who endeared himself to the listeners of Ukhozi FM through his distinctive style of reading the news and his famous sign off.”