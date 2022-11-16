We are urgently looking into reports of missiles landing in Poland, and are in contact with our Polish friends and NATO allies.

Britain is “urgently” looking into reports of missiles landing in Poland, and is “in contact with our Polish friends and NATO allies,” Foreign Minister James Cleverly said on Tuesday.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also tweeted:

We are also coordinating with our international partners, including NATO.

We are urgently looking into reports of a missile strike in Poland and will support our allies as they establish what has happened.

I have just spoken with the Foreign Secretary and Defence Secretary.

Two people were killed in an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland about 6 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, firefighters said.

Media reports said the strike hit a grain-drying facility.

The Associated Press earlier cited a senior US intelligence official as saying the blast was caused by Russian missiles crossing into Poland.

NATO allies said they were investigating the incident, while Russia’s defence ministry denied the reports and described them as “a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation”.

The reports come after Russia was pounding cities across Ukraine with missiles on Tuesday, in attacks that Kyiv said were the heaviest wave of missile strikes in nearly nine months of war.

Some hit Lviv, which is less than 80 km from the border with Poland.