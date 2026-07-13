UK triple murder suspect Ndodana Tshuma to appear in Joburg court

Murder suspect Ndodana Tshuma is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The 45-year-old Zimbabwean national, who was arrested in Kensington on Friday, is expected to be extradited to the United Kingdom soon.

Interpol and the SAPS effected Tshuma’s arrest for the murder of his wife 42-year-old Nothabo Tshuma and daughters, 15-year-old Natalie and five-year-old Nala.

Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi commented on Tshuma’s arrest during a media briefing in Pretoria on Sunday.

“Once we have received the alert from Interpol, we acted swiftly from a multidisciplinary team conducting tracing, and the suspect was arrested in Kensington, Johannesburg. At the time he went through OR Tambo, he had not yet been flagged by British authorities. So if he had been flagged, he would not have entered the country.”

“He will be extradicted to the UK once I have signed all the extradition documents and requests as required by the law in my capacity as Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development. We are informed that the teams are working quite hard around the clock. So that the extradition requests are done and the paperwork is done in time. The IMC welcomes again the continued work on law enforcement agencies under the Natjoints [National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structures] framework,” adds Kubayi.

Joint SAPS-Interpol operation nabs UK fugitive in Kensington