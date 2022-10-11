Britain would expect to see indicators if Russia was starting to consider deploying its nuclear arsenal in its war with Ukraine, Britain’s top cyber spy said on Tuesday, repeating that any talk of using such weapons was highly dangerous.

After more than seven months of war, Jeremy Fleming, director of the (GCHQ) Government Communications Head Quarters spy agency told BBC Radio that Russia was running short of munitions, friends and troops.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has so far stayed within the established military doctrine of not using nuclear weapons.

Fleming said, “But let’s be really clear about that, if they are considering that, that would be a catastrophe in the way that many people have talked about.” He also added that his agency would be looking out for signs that this could change.

Fleming is set to deliver a speech later on today.