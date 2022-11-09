British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday he had accepted minister Gavin Williamson’s resignation “with great sadness” and was grateful for his personal support and loyalty.

Williamson said earlier he was quitting to “comply fully” with an investigation into whether he had bullied colleagues while in previous roles.

“I support your decision to step back and understand why you have taken it … I would like to thank you for your personal support and loyalty,” Sunak said in a letter to Williamson which was published by the government.

Sunak has been under pressure for the choice of some of his ministers after he was elected as Britain’s third Prime Minister in two months.

He appointed Williamson, who had previously been fired as Defence Minister and Education Minister by Sunak’s predecessors, to a ministerial role in the cabinet office two weeks ago.