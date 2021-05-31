United Kingdom officials working on the review into COVID-19 status certificates believe there is no chance the law will be changed to mandate their use within the UK.

Britain plans to drop COVID-19 passports as a legal requirement for large events.

A government spokesperson says the COVID-19 vaccine certification review is still in process and no decision has yet been made.

There has been mounting concern over the prospect of vaccine certificates voiced by the UK’s Conservative Party, as well as opposition lawmakers and civil rights groups.

