A confidence vote in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson could be triggered as early as Wednesday night. That’s according to a tweet by a Sky journalist who was citing a member of the 1922 Committee which oversees such votes.

He says the rules of the committee, which currently give Johnson immunity from a confidence vote until next year, are likely to be changed on Wednesday afternoon.

SABC News Correspondent in London, Laura Makin-Isherwood gives an update:

UK ministers to tell Johnson to go

A group of cabinet ministers are about to tell Prime Minister Boris Johnson to quit, including the man who has just been appointed as the new finance minister, media reports said on Wednesday.

BBC Political Editor Chris Mason said Transport Minister Grant Shapps would lead a delegation on Wednesday evening. The Times newspaper reported that Nadhim Zahawi, appointed as finance minister late on Tuesday as Johnson’s government started to collapse, would be part of the delegation.

Zahawi had told reporters earlier on Wednesday that he gave his total backing to Johnson.

Asked about the reports, Johnson declined to comment directly. -Additional reporting by Reuters