United Kingdom Minister for Africa Gillian Keegan says she is looking forward to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state visit to Great Britain.

President Ramaphosa has been invited by British King Charles III for a visit scheduled for 22 to 24 November at Buckingham Palace.

Keegan says South Africa as a Commonwealth, United Nations and G20 member remains a key partner.

She says London and Pretoria are keen to work together towards a green and healthy future.

The visit was initially planned by the late British Queen Elizabeth II. This will be King Charles III first state visit since the passing of his mother last month

Annual trade between the UK and South Africa amounts to billions of rand per annum.

Britain is South Africa’s fourth-biggest export market.

