The UK government and Education unions have agreed to begin intensive talks over teachers’ pay and working conditions.

Once again I am calling on the NEU to accept our serious offer to call off planned strike action and engage in talks on all areas of this dispute including pay. These are exactly the same terms accepted by the unions representing nurses, ambulance staff and physiotherapists.



STATEMENT: We have agreed with @GillianKeegan to enter into a period of intensive talks with her and other education unions. The talks will focus on teacher pay, conditions and workload reduction.

Full statement here:

The talks will begin on Friday and continue over the weekend.

Teachers in state-funded schools staged walkouts this week. They are demanding higher pay and a reduction in workload.

Yesterday on Budget Day, tens of thousands of @NEUnion members marched through the streets of London to send a message to the Government to #PayUp and #SaveOurSchools. Only you can resolve this dispute @GillianKeegan – it's time to come to the table to negotiate.

The moment that Devon NEU hooked up with the main body of the march yesterday. What a buzz….

The National Education Union says that it would hold off calling any fresh strikes for 2 weeks to create a “period of calm”.

Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak has been under growing pressure to quell the worst wave of British worker unrest since the 1980s, with strikes over pay affecting almost every aspect of daily life as inflation runs at more than 10%.

On Wednesday evening, Member of Parliament for South West Surrey, Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt outlined 11 key areas which he spoke about in the Spring budget which he would focus on. An announcement that was well received is the new childcare package which will support eligible working parents, affording working parents 30 hours free childcare per week for children 9 months and older.

If you missed my budget and my plan for how we're going to grow the economy, here are 11 things from the budget in 60 seconds, start the clock

— Jeremy Hunt