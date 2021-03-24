Earlier in March, hundreds of students took to the streets to protest over the academic exclusion of students from registering

The Students’ Representative Council (SRC) at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) says it is currently engaged in consultations with students on whether or not to embark on a fundraising campaign to assist students with historical debt to register for the 2021 academic year.

This comes after the SRC at Wits University announced that it had already raised almost R4 million to assist students in need.

Wits University SRC will begin allocating funds to the neediest students:

Earlier in March, hundreds of students took to the streets to protest over the academic exclusion of students from registering due to them not having paid their tuition fees from previous years.

UJ students’ leader Tiego Khoza says, “As students from the student fraternity, there have been some discussions to see if there are students who are part of the missing middle or who are not going to be covered by the funds the university has.”

“We should try to come up with [other plans] and do some fundraising. But that is still in the early phases to see if there is really an urgency on such a matter.”

Students struggling to register at the University of the Free State

Meanwhile, some students at the University of the Free State are still struggling to register even though classes have resumed.

Last week, university management met with student leadership to map the way forward.

This followed a series of protests over financial exclusions.

Protests at the University of the Free State: