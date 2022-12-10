The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has launched the ‘Double Our Future Impact,’ campaign to assist as many as 10 000 students with their 2023 registration fees.

This is as each year in South Africa, when universities start their new academic calendars, the issue of student funding dominates the national debate as more challenges arise.

Among the affected group of students facing financial exclusion are the so-called ‘missing middle’ whose families or guardians neither fall within the income threshold that qualifies for government funding, nor can they afford to pay tuition fees.

UJ’s Vice-Chancellor Designate, Professor Letlhokwa Mpedi has described as painful seeing academically deserving students scrambling to raise funds towards their registration fees.

“UJ since 2009 has been making funds available to the tune of R20-million per year, to assist the ‘missing middle’ students to register and that annually helped about 5 000 students and we want to up this to 10 000. Our hope is that your listeners and many of our sponsors will join me. I have pledged R50 000 to help 10 students register, but if we come together we’ll be able to help more of these academically deserving students,” explains Mpedi.

