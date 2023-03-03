Student protests at the University of Johannesburg and Witwatersrand have intensified.

Students at UJ in Auckland Park have vowed to continue their protests if the ongoing water outages on campus as well as the non-payment of NSFAS allowances are not addressed.

Students at Wits University in Braamfontein are protesting over accommodation and exclusion from registering due to outstanding tuition fees.

The SRC secretary at UJ Hlengiwe Xulu and Wits SRC President Aphiwe Mnyamama say students’ concerns should be urgently addressed.

“We haven’t had water for three weeks, Jojo tanks are running low. If we can get the water that will be the end of one of our problems. The issue of NSFAS failing to give allowances to students. What are students eating? Going to school without having showered or eaten.”

Xulu adds: “We met and told the Dean our demands have not changed. We have been asking since last year. We want to speak to the Vice Chancellor because he is the decision-maker.”

UJ students join Wits protest: