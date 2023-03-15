The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) says it has so far uncovered fraud amounting to more than R180 million as it probes the COVID-19 relief scheme programme.

The money was meant to pay employees who lost income during the national lockdown. The UIF says it assisted more than 14 million workers during that time.

The National Commissioner Teboho Maruping was briefing the media in Kimberley in the Northern Cape on its “follow the money” project that started in 2022.

Maruping says R67 billion was paid out but not all the money went where it was intended.

“Right now we are sitting at R158 million that are sitting at different forums. It’s 34 SIU, 158 asset forfeiture units and there’s also a case sitting with the fusion centre. But for the fifty additional cases we have not yet confirmed the amount as they are undergoing investigation,” says Maruping.

