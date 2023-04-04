Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill continues to be criticised around the world.

The Open for Business Coalition says once it becomes law, it will damage the country’s economy and keep tourists away.

South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fightrs (EFF) plans to picket outside the Ugandan High Commission in Pretoria today.

The EFF leader Julius Malema will lead the picket against Uganda’s anti-homo-sexuality bill at the Ugandan embassy.

The Ugandan parliament has passed a controversial anti-homosexuality bill, which makes homosexual acts punishable by up to ten years in prison.

Only two members of the ruling party voted against the bill, which has attracted widespread global condemnation.

The bill is yet to be signed into law by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni. Malema has urged the government of Uganda to reverse the decision.

Bill slammed

Meanwhile, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCR) has slammed the bill.

Top UN Human Rights official, Volker Türk has called on President Museveni to reject the bill, warning that the legislation runs counter to the country’s own constitutional provisions stipulating equality and non-discrimination for all.

The United States and Canada have also joined the chorus of condemnation.

