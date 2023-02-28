President Cyril Ramaphosa is hosting his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Tuesday.

President Ramaphosa says he hopes that the excellent relations between South Africa and Uganda will translate into development and prosperity for the people of both countries.

President Museveni is on a state visit to South Africa. Both Presidents will preside over the signing of six memoranda of understanding.

Official discussions between the two heads of state will include bilateral political and economic issues, as well as regional, continental, and international issues of mutual concern.

VIDEO | President Ramaphosa hosts his Ugandan counterpart: