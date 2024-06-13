Ugandan lawmakers implicated in graft

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Three Ugandan ruling party legislators have been charged with corruption.

According to the charge sheet, they were accused of attempting to influence the chairperson of the state-funded Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) to inflate the organisation’s 2024/25 (July-June) budget, in return for giving the lawmakers 20% of the inflated budget.

The move was allegedly in return for giving the lawmakers 20% of the inflated budget.

Mutembuli, Paul Akamba and Cissy Namujju Dionizia were charged with corruption late on Wednesday at the High Court in the capital Kampala but pleaded not guilty and are being held in a maximum security prison.