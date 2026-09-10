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Ugandan kingdom picks new monarch to succeed King Oyo Nyimba

Queen mother of Tooro Kingdom Best Kemigisa and mother to King Oyo reacts near the flag draped coffin with the body of King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, of the Tooro Kingdom, who died in late August aged 34 while receiving treatment in the US, as they arrive from a military helicopter at Humura primary school in Kyegegwa, Uganda on September 4, 2026.
  • Queen mother of Tooro Kingdom Best Kemigisa and mother to King Oyo reacts near the flag draped coffin with the body of King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, of the Tooro Kingdom, who died in late August aged 34 while receiving treatment in the US, as they arrive from a military helicopter at Humura primary school in Kyegegwa, Uganda on September 4, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Reuters

A traditional Ugandan kingdom selected a television news anchor on Wednesday to succeed King Oyo Nyimba, who ​died last month aged 34 after becoming the ‌world’s youngest reigning monarch when he took the throne at age three.

Oyo Nyimba died on August 27 in the United States (US), where he was ​receiving treatment for cancer.

While Uganda is a ​constitutional republic, Oyo Nyimba ruled Tooro in western Uganda, ⁠one of the former British colony’s ancient kingdoms, which ​wielded enormous cultural and social influence.

At a press conference in ​the kingdom’s capital of Fort Portal, the royal clan’s succession committee announced it chose Prince Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma, a news anchor and editor ​at the state-run broadcaster UBC, as monarch.

Oyo Nyimba, a United Nations (UN) ​goodwill ambassador championing the fight against HIV and AIDS, became the youngest ‌reigning ⁠monarch in 1995 when he was crowned at age three, according to Guinness World Records.

A video of his coronation shows a little boy sitting in his chair playing with ​a toy, his ​small body ⁠almost disappearing underneath the royal crown and robes.

Kijanangoma’s selection contradicted an earlier announcement by the ​kingdom’s Prime Minister Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire, who said ​the ⁠unmarried Oyo Nyimba had left behind a child who was his heir.

Oyo Nyimba’s body was returned to Uganda from the US on ⁠Friday, ​and preparations are under way for ​his burial on Saturday at the royal tombs near his palace in Fort Portal.

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