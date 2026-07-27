Ugandan diplomat Otunnu joins race to become next UN head

Ugandan diplomat ​Olara Otunnu has joined the contest to become the next secretary-general of ‌the United Nations (UN), the seventh contender to succeed Antonio Guterres when he steps down at the end of this year.

Otunnu, a former UN under-secretary-general who served as a special representative for children and armed conflict, ​was nominated by Uganda in a letter on Friday to the presidents of the ​global body’s General Assembly and Security Council.

At 75, he is the oldest of ⁠the current candidates for the role, which Guterres has held for two five-year terms.

Guterres’ ​successor faces the task of revitalising an organisation in crisis and declining stature that is under ​increasing pressure to reform a bloated, costly bureaucracy and cut duplication across its many agencies.

In his vision statement, Otunnu stressed the need to continue institutional reforms and said he would give immediate priority to efforts ​to help end major international conflicts.

He also pledged work to establish a body ​to oversee UN work on AI and highlighted the need for climate change action that does not ‌undermine economic ⁠development.

SEVEN CANDIDATES NOW IN THE RACE

The other candidates are Rafael Grossi of Argentina, International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General and former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet, Rebeca Grynspan, a former vice president of Costa Rica, Maria Fernanda Espinosa, a former foreign affairs and defence minister ​of Ecuador, Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, ​a former foreign ⁠Minister of Guyana, and Macky Sall, a former president of Senegal.

The selection process is expected to start in earnest this week with straw ​polls in the 15-nation Security Council aimed at whittling down the ​field. Other ⁠candidates can still join the race.

Diplomats say there is no obvious frontrunner, although there has been a widespread view that it is Latin America’s turn to provide the UN leader and there ⁠has been ​support for a first woman in the job.