MTN Vice President Southern and East Africa, Yolanda Cuba says the Uganda-South Africa business forum was a success.

The business forum met ahead of the State visit of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Tuesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Ugandan counterpart are expected to discuss trade and investment between the two countries.

Cuba says MTN is one of the biggest taxpayers in Uganda.

She says, “We actually operate at the behest, at the pleasures of the host countries and therefore, it is important to comply with their own laws. What we are trying to do to the best of our efforts is to ensure that where there are bottlenecks to do business in their country, we try and facilitate conversation and discussions to make it more seamless. Of-course there are challenges.”

Cusa says the are expecting more spectrum.