sabc-plus-logo

Home

Uganda records historic first time win at T20 World Cup

Uganda cricket team
  • Uganda's cricket team at the Cricket World Cup.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Debutantes Uganda have recorded  their first ever victory in an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup tournament.

They beat Papua New Guinea by three wickets in a Group C match in Guyana.

Uganda, who chose to field first, bowled out Papua New Guinea for 77 in the 20th over.

All-rounder Frank Nsubuga, bowling off-spin, took two wickets for only four runs in his four overs. It’s the most economical bowling figures in T20 World Cup history.

Uganda who made heavy work of reaching the small target, scored the required runs for victory off 18 overs and two deliveries with seven wickets down.

Riazat Ali Shah was one of only two batsmen to reach double figures.

He top-scored with 33.

In this morning’s other match, Australia beat Oman by 39 runs in Bridgetown, Barbados. Australia top Group B after the first round of matches.

Author

MOST READ
RELATED STORIES