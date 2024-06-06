Uganda records historic first time win at T20 World Cup

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Debutantes Uganda have recorded their first ever victory in an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup tournament.

They beat Papua New Guinea by three wickets in a Group C match in Guyana.

Uganda, who chose to field first, bowled out Papua New Guinea for 77 in the 20th over.

Historic moment for Uganda as they record their first win in Men's #T20WorldCup

All-rounder Frank Nsubuga, bowling off-spin, took two wickets for only four runs in his four overs. It’s the most economical bowling figures in T20 World Cup history.

Uganda who made heavy work of reaching the small target, scored the required runs for victory off 18 overs and two deliveries with seven wickets down.

Riazat Ali Shah was one of only two batsmen to reach double figures.

He top-scored with 33.

In this morning’s other match, Australia beat Oman by 39 runs in Bridgetown, Barbados. Australia top Group B after the first round of matches.

Australia get their #T20WorldCup 2024 campaign rolling with a comfortable win over Oman in Barbados