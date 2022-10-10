Uganda and Kenya have settled a diplomatic row following Twitter comments that threatened to bruise relations between the two east African neighbours.

Uganda’s former Commander of Land Forces claimed it would take less than two weeks for his army to capture Nairobi.

This follows after President Yoweri Museveni removed his son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, as commander of Uganda’s land forces, the military said on Tuesday, after Kainerugaba repeatedly threatened on Twitter to invade neighbouring Kenya.

Kenya Vs Uganda. Kenya needs only one night to capture the whole of Uganda starting with the State House and the National broadcaster. Ugandan’s don’t threaten us @mkainerugaba pic.twitter.com/Z5MHV2X00r — LeGend™ (@ItsMusyoki) October 3, 2022

Kainerugaba, widely regarded as the de facto head of the military and his father’s chosen successor, later said the comments were made in jest.

In the statement announcing his replacement as land forces commander, the military said Kainerugaba had been promoted from lieutenant general to full general and would remain a senior presidential adviser for special operations. It gave no reason for the decision.

A series of tweets this past week from Uganda’s former Commander of Land Forces Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is also the first son, ridiculed the recent Kenya elections won by President Willam Ruto. He also claimed Nairobi, Kenya’s capital, would fall to his army in a fortnight if they attacked.

Museveni has since apologised to his counterpart Ruto, Kenyans and Ugandans as well. And as a sign of mended relations, the Kenyan President was part of the East African Community heads of State that attended Uganda’s 60th Independence Day celebrations on Sunday.

The two heads of state, Museveni and Ruto, had met earlier on Saturday evening to discuss building stronger relations.

Kenya remains Uganda’s biggest trading partner within East Africa.

