UFS researchers develop DNA-based wildlife monitoring technique

Researchers at the University of the Free State have developed a DNA-based technique that could change the way wildlife populations are monitored.

The research is being led by wildlife geneticist Ruan Jacobs, who is testing the technique on greater kudu at the Doornkloof Nature Reserve in the Northern Cape.

It identifies individual animals from DNA found in dung, allowing researchers to estimate population size without capturing or disturbing them.

Jacobs says the approach could improve the monitoring of elusive and endangered species while providing conservationists with more accurate population data.

“We chose the greater kudu because it’s, in general, a species that enjoys moving around in dense thickets or intense bush vegetation, and it’s hard to count. So, most of these animals are either counted from an aerial count, using a helicopter or airplane, or from road counts, so, you know, on the back of a vehicle, and they’ll move around the reserve to count based on observations. It’s very hard to do because you can’t see it. We chose the kudu because, exactly for that, we can sample them, and we can count them without having to physically see them,” explains Jacobs.

Jacobs uses DNA extracted from animal dung to identify individual animals and estimate population size.

Conventional aerial surveys and road counts often struggle to detect nocturnal animals or those living in dense vegetation.

Jacobs says the non-invasive technique could help reserve managers make better conservation and wildlife management decisions.

“The whole point is to develop a technique where we can count endangered animals. It gives you a really good idea of how many you have on your reserve,” he adds.